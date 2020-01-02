New Year’s Resolutions: Keep those 2020 pledges and learn something new

We have entered 2020 and it’s the time of the year when resolutions have been made and people have vowed to try new things.

According to History.com, New Year’s resolutions date all the way back to the Babylonians some 4,000 years ago. Although, their resolutions were more about repaying debts and returning borrowed items than getting in shape, eating healthier or trying new things.

Learning a new skill or picking up a new hobby is a great way to start the new year and the Lake Tahoe Basin has a lot of different options for those looking to grow their interests and talents.

There are many options, but the Tribune has highlighted some of the places you can go to make resolutions happen.

Knits and Knots

Learn how to knit or crochet with one on one or group lessons at Knits and Knots.

“Knitting & crochet are both known to be calming, help with stress & relieve anxiety,” said owner Aubrey Pierce. “Knitting was featured on the Mental Health of America website showing the benefits of lowered blood pressure, reduced depression, slowed onset of dementia, distraction from chronic pain & more.”

Lessons are $25 for an hour and a half, supplies not included. To book a lesson, visit their Facebook page or website.

The Tahoe Dinner Bell

Is there a meal you’ve always wanted to learn to make? Chef Nicholas Hernandez will come to your house and teach you how.

The Tahoe Dinner Bell team will use your kitchen to teach you how to make a meal, then his team will you do all the cleaning while you enjoy the meal.

“It’s a good way for your family, or whatever your group is, to bond,” Hernandez said.

Some of the things you can learn include knife skills, baking fresh bread, cooking gluten-free or paleo options or sausage making.

“It’s for the people who say, ‘I’ve always wanted to learn how to cook such and such,’ or ‘I want to teach my kids how to make this meal,’” Hernandez said.

To learn more, click here.

UCCE Master Gardeners of Lake Tahoe

Gardening at high elevation can be quite challenging, but the University of California Cooperative Extension can help.

“Learn new skills that enhance your landscape while protecting Lake Tahoe’s fragile environment,” said Community Education Specialist​ Megan Suarez-Brand. “Become a UC Master Gardener of Lake Tahoe and/or attend one of their seasonal workshops on Tahoe Friendly Gardening.”

Every few years, UCCE offers Master Gardening Training, and luckily for those interested in learning, they will be offering classes summer of 2020. Spots are limited so applications are due by 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28.

They also offer presentations on growing food in Tahoe throughout the summer.

To learn more, click here.

Line Dancing

Experienced Dance Instructor Michelle Langlois is offering line dance classes for all ages at the South Lake Tahoe Senior Center Dance Studio.

“A lot of people have talked to me about learning line dancing because it sounds fun but it also lets you meet new friends and form a fellowship and learn balance, coordination and memory skills,” Langlois said.

But Langlois warns this class is not for people who give up easily.

“If you can learn five line dances by heart, all the rest of them will come easily,” Langlois said.

Class are $7 each and are Wednesday mornings. Beginner classes are at 10 a.m. and intermediate and advanced classes are at 11 a.m.

Langlois said even if you’ve danced before, she recommends coming to the beginner class because dances vary regionally.

Find out more information here.

Skiing or snowboarding

New to snow or interested in learning a new sport? Tahoe is the perfect place. All the mountains in the basin offer ski and snowboard lessons.

Heavenly Mountain Resort has teachers on the mountain that will give on the spot lessons for those who don’t want to pay for a half-day or full-day lesson.

On Wednesdays, Diamond Peak offers 55-plus ski clinics from 9:15 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For first time skiers and snowboards, Homewood offers the “Easy as 1-2-3” program. Skiers and boards aged 13 and up can pre-purchase a 3 pack of lessons and once they complete their three lessons, they will receive a free season pass with no blackout dates or restrictions. This is only valid for first time skiers and boarders who are not past passholders.

For those looking to elevate their skills, Expedition Kirkwood offers skills classes that teaches guests how to navigate the terrain at Kirkwood like the steeps or chutes.

Don’t forget the backcountry. Both Expedition Kirkwood offers backcountry classes. Alpenglow also offers intro to backcountry classes as well as guided tours at Squaw Alpine.

Hockey

It’s never too late to pick up hockey.

“Hockey is for everybody,” Head Coach Rich Garcia said. “Hockey is a sport you can play your entire life. We have men and women in our adult league in their 60s, 70s, and even 80s. It is a great community of people all supporting each other in a sport we love.”

The South Lake Tahoe Ice Arena offers adult beginners clinic as well as child programs. Starting Jan. 24, kids can join clinics Friday nights from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and Sundays 4-5 p.m. Adults can come Sundays from 2:45-3:45 p.m.

“Hockey is a great skill to pick up because it teaches athletic skills like balance, coordination, dexterity, and fitness, but also equally important life skills like teamwork, competition, camaraderie, and leadership, that will last a lifetime,” Garcia said.

To learn more, click here.

There are plenty of other classes and lessons around the basin. So make 2020 the year to learn something new and have a great new year.

As for the Tribune, we aren’t exempt from making resolutions.

“We always want to be better at covering and reporting relevant news topics,” said Publisher Rob Galloway. “What I’d like to see us do specifically is dig deeper into specific topics and in some cases, provide potential solutions for discussion. In addition, look at new platforms for storytelling that further engage our readers.”