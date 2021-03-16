Newly appointed Browne looks to address issues facing county vets

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe’s Dan Browne was appointed as the District 5 Commissioner for Veterans Affairs in El Dorado County in November of 2020.

Browne’s goal as commissioner is to bring awareness and give assistance to any and all veterans needing help in the community whether they are trying to acclimate coming out of the service or are still serving.

Daniel Browne (left), with Navy veteran Mike Warren, was appointed the District 5 Commissioner for Veterans Affairs in El Dorado County in November.

Provided

Browne served three tours in Vietnam and also suffers from depression and post traumatic stress disorder.

Browne has been in touch with local veterans from all around the basin to provide information for claims along with assisting with medical conditions and housing.

Browne also recognized two local women veterans and small businesses owners in the community with medals last week in honor of Women’s History Month.

“I have been in Tahoe for 49 years, it’s my turn to give back,” said Browne. “I am here to help veterans in our community in any way.”

Browne encourages veterans or surviving widow or dependent children of veterans to reach out if they are in need of assistance.

Browne can be contacted at 530-545-2645 or through email at irishiiis.dan@gmail.com .