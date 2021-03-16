Newly appointed Browne looks to address issues facing county vets
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe’s Dan Browne was appointed as the District 5 Commissioner for Veterans Affairs in El Dorado County in November of 2020.
Browne’s goal as commissioner is to bring awareness and give assistance to any and all veterans needing help in the community whether they are trying to acclimate coming out of the service or are still serving.
Browne served three tours in Vietnam and also suffers from depression and post traumatic stress disorder.
Browne has been in touch with local veterans from all around the basin to provide information for claims along with assisting with medical conditions and housing.
Browne also recognized two local women veterans and small businesses owners in the community with medals last week in honor of Women’s History Month.
“I have been in Tahoe for 49 years, it’s my turn to give back,” said Browne. “I am here to help veterans in our community in any way.”
Browne encourages veterans or surviving widow or dependent children of veterans to reach out if they are in need of assistance.
Browne can be contacted at 530-545-2645 or through email at irishiiis.dan@gmail.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Tahoe Talk: China buried in dust, Colorado in snow; Netflix cracks down
From around the globe to out your backdoor, here are the topics to keep you relevant and up-to-date.