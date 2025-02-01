Newly formed South Tahoe Transit Joint Powers Authority swears in board members, discusses vision and goals to enhance existing transit options

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Tahoe Transit Joint Powers Authority (STTJPA) announced the swearing-in of board members and the successful conduct of its first meeting. This significant event marks a new chapter in enhancing public transit services for the South Lake Tahoe community. The establishment of the STTJPA is a collaborative effort between the City of South Lake Tahoe and El Dorado County, aimed at creating a more efficient and effective transit system.

The meeting held on Thursday, January 30, commenced with the swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed board members. The board comprises Brooke Laine, El Dorado County Supervisor; Cody Bass, City Councilmember; and Keith Roberts, City Councilmember.

STTJPA Swearing in Provided

Following the swearing-in, the board proceeded with the appointment of the Chair, Brooke Laine; Vice Chair, Cody Bass; and Executive Director, Hilary Roverud as well as the City Clerk’s office as Secretary. The board also adopted bylaws, the meeting calendar, and a startup budget, setting the foundation for the STTJPA’s operations.

The board also discussed the vision and goals for the STTJPA, emphasizing commitment to improving transit options and accessibility for the residents and visitors of South Lake Tahoe. The board seeks to prioritize an integrated fixed route, micro-transit and para-transit system that serves the City and the unincorporated portion of El Dorado County within the basin.

“The emergence of this new JPA is intended to enhance existing transit programs throughout the Lake Tahoe Basin. With particular focus on the South Shore, our residents and visitors will begin to experience a new strategy for making transit more accessible, particularly with the integration of fixed route and micro-transit services, as well as the expansion of services into the unincorporated portion of El Dorado County,” said Chair Brooke Laine.