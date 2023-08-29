Newsom appoints new El Dorado County judge

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the appointment of 10 new judges across the state Aug. 18, including one who will preside over El Dorado County Superior Court’s Department 8.

Hana Balfour, a Democrat, will fill the vacancy left by Judge Dylan Sullivan, who served on the bench for nine years before retiring in April. Prior to her appointment as judge, Balfour had been appointed as Court Commissioner for the county, according to a press release from the court in January. While serving as commissioner, Balfour specialized in cases involving juvenile dependency and delinquency, guardianships, child support, domestic violence and civil harassment and traffic.

Hana Balfour Provided

Balfour has served on multiple committees regarding court improvement, including the establishment of the Sacramento Family Treatment Court, a model drug treatment court in the nation. She has testified before the state legislature regarding dependency-related legislation and has organized multiple continuing legal education programs for dependency practitioners.

Prior to her time with the county court, Balfour was an associate at the law office of Dale S. Wilson from 2000-06, and managing attorney there from 2006-22, according to a press release from the Governor’s Office. Balfour received her juris doctorate from McGeorge School of Law and is a member of the Traynor Society, having graduated with honors. She received her bachelor of arts in political science from the University of California, Davis, where she was also an All-American gymnast.

Balfour will preside over the court’s Dept. 8 at this time but may move to another department if a replacement is found, according to a county court representative.