NHL delays outdoor game at Tahoe until 9 p.m.; pushes back Sunday’s start

STATELINE, Nev. — Sunny weather has caused problems at the National Hockey League’s outdoor games at Lake Tahoe.

NHL personnel perform maintenance on the ice during the first period intermission. Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune



Sunny skies have deteriorated the ice to where Saturday’s game between the Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights at Edgewood Tahoe in Stateline, Nevada has been delayed after the first period. The final two periods will be played under the lights, starting at 9 p.m.

“We’ve done over 30 outdoor games and we’ve never had a problem like this,” said NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on NBC’s broadcast. “We were trying to do something special. We knew unabated sun would be a problem, the sunshine has always been our enemy. It is what it is when you’re dealing with the weather.”

Two hours before game time there were still snow flurries falling and the sky was overcast. But the clouds cleared, the sun came out and the NHL delayed the contest due to player safety.

“There’s not much we can control, some spots on the ice were slushy,” said Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog, who was one of the players who was shown falling due to poor ice conditions. “It was probably a good decision we moved it to tonight.”

Colorado led 1-0 after the first period. The game continuation will be televised on NBCSN, Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

The game Sunday between the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers has been pushed back to 4:30 p.m. On Friday officials saw the sunny forecast and moved up the puck drop to 11 a.m. But after seeing what the sun did to the ice on Saturday, they moved it to later in the day with full sun in the forecast.