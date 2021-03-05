NHL gifted zamboni arrives at Stateline
STATELINE, Nev. — The National Hockey League’s gifted zamboni arrived Thursday afternoon at Lake Tahoe.
The NHL said it likes to leave a “legacy” gift behind to the hosts of its outdoor games, and donated a refurbished zamboni for the new Tahoe South Event Center that is being constructed next to Montbleu Casino Resort & Spa at Stateline.
The NHL hosted a pair of outdoor games Feb. 20-21 at Edgewood Tahoe Resort.
“We like to leave behind a legacy gift that will last long after we’re gone,” the NHL commissioner said.
The Zamboni spent four days on a truck while in transit from Toronto. It will be stored in the Montbleu parking garage.
