NHP: Incline Village man arrested after firing BB gun at vehicle in ‘road rage incident’

Law enforcement says it found a BB gun in the vehicle of a man arrested for assault and destruction of property.

Provided / NHP

An Incline Village man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly firing a BB gun at another vehicle in an incident Nevada Highway Patrol described as a case of road rage.

NHP says troopers were dispatched to Mt. Rose Highway around 3:09 p.m. for a reported road rage incident involving two motorists.

The driver of a gold Ford pickup truck fired a handgun at another vehicle and shattered a window, according to information initially reported to NHP.

Troopers located the pickup truck on the highway west of Callahan Road near Reno. The driver was identified as a 23-year-old Incline Village resident.

After an investigation, the driver was arrested and charged with assault and destruction of property, according to NHP. Gross misdemeanor charges are pending. He was booked into the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office jail.

NHP says it located a loaded black BB gun without an orange tip in the pickup truck. The gun resembled a 9mm Beretta handgun.

A vehicle window was shattered after a man allegedly fired a BB gun.

Provided-NHP

The highway patrol reminds motorists that road rage incidents can have serious, sometimes deadly, results.

NHP advises anyone who observes a motorist driving aggressively to call *NHP. Do not attempt to handle the situation, the patrol cautions. If you find yourself being followed by an angry motorist, drive to a safe location.

Editor’s note: The Tribune does not report the names of individuals accused of crimes unless it intends to report on the legal outcome of the case.