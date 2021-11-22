NHP investigating fatal accident on Mount Rose Highway
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a vehicle collision on Mount Rose Highway that left one person dead.
At approximately 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, NHP troopers responded to an injury crash on State Route 431 at Washoe County Mile Marker 13.
“Preliminary investigation shows that a white 2020 Ford Explorer was traveling westbound on SR-431and a white 1999 Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound when for unknown reasons, the Explorer drove left of center. The front left of the Explorer struck the front left of the Cherokee.”
The driver of the Cherokee, Arthur Wagner, a 72-year-old Reno resident, succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased at the scene.
This crash is being investigated by the Highway Patrol Division’s Northern Command West Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.). The case number is No. 211101157.
