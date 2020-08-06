NHP investigating fatal motorcycle wreck on Kingsbury Grade
STATELINE, Nev. — An Oregon man died from injuries he sustained Saturday in a motorcycle wreck on Kingsbury Grade.
Kurt Kelso, 62, of Springfield, Ore., was identified as the rider of a 2003 Harley Davidson, who crashed at mile marker 10 on State Route 207.
According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, Kelso left the road while negotiating a left turn and was ejected from the motorcycle after he struck a dirt mound.
East Fork firefighters and Douglas County deputies responded to the collision reported around 12:45 p.m. This is the second fatality involving a motorcycle in two months on Kingsbury Grade.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User