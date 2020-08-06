NHP investigating fatal motorcycle wreck on Kingsbury Grade

An Oregon man lost his life last weekend in a motorcycle wreck.

Provided / NHP

STATELINE, Nev. — An Oregon man died from injuries he sustained Saturday in a motorcycle wreck on Kingsbury Grade.

Kurt Kelso, 62, of Springfield, Ore., was identified as the rider of a 2003 Harley Davidson, who crashed at mile marker 10 on State Route 207.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, Kelso left the road while negotiating a left turn and was ejected from the motorcycle after he struck a dirt mound.

East Fork firefighters and Douglas County deputies responded to the collision reported around 12:45 p.m. This is the second fatality involving a motorcycle in two months on Kingsbury Grade.