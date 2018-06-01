Nevada Highway Patrol locates suspect in Crystal Bay hit-and-run

CRYSTAL BAY, Nev. — Authorities believe they have located a motorist accused of fleeing the scene of a collision in Crystal Bay in late May.

Days after the Nevada Highway Patrol released information describing the incident and involved vehicle, authorities received a tip about a possible suspect in Crystal Bay.

Seven days earlier, NHP responded to a reported hit-and-run involving a bicyclist on Nevada Route 28 near Stateline Road before 4 p.m. May 23. The bicyclist was heading northbound.

A vehicle, described as a two-tone car with blue on the top and tan on the bottom, was traveling southbound on SR 28 approaching Stateline Road.

The vehicle entered the intersection and made a left turn into the path of the bicyclist, according to NHP. The bicyclist struck the right front of the vehicle and was ejected, landing on the asphalt. The vehicle fled the scene.

The bicyclist suffered injuries as a result of the crash.

On May 30, NHP received the tip and went out to investigate. Troopers made contact at the residence and located the involved vehicle. The resident, who was not identified, admitted to his involvement in the crash.