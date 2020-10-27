NHP receives grant to expand DUI patrols
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Nevada Highway Patrol has been awarded a total of $239,529 in grants to expand DUI enforcement efforts.
The agency will get $87,529 to purchase Preliminary Breath Test machines for troopers. PBTs are portable, battery-powered breathalyzers and, while their results aren’t admissible in court, experts say they give an officer a clear indication how much alcohol a driver has consumed.
In addition, NHP received $150,000 from the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety to participate in what they call DUI Saturation Patrols. Saturation Patrols are high visibility, zero tolerance events normally combining efforts of multiple agencies to catch impaired drivers.
The grant will support extra patrols from this month through September of next year.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User