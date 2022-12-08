NHP to crack down down on speeders, aggressive drivers

STATELINE, Nev. — One-third of fatal crashes nationwide involve speeding, a statistic that is prompting law enforcement to crack down on aggressive drivers and speeders. The Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division is joining forces to increase high-visibility patrols from Friday, Dec. 9 through Jan. 3, 2023.

Most motorists do not believe speeding is as risky as other hazardous driving behaviors but driving too fast can turn a near miss crash into a fatality. Exceeding the speed limit or driving too fast for the conditions is one of the most common factors contributing to traffic crashes. In 2021, speed was one of the top two contributing factors for fatal crashes on Nevada roads. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that the annual cost to society of speeding-related crashes is $40.4 billion dollars per year.

The Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol remains dedicated to bringing the number of fatalities on our roadways to zero through increasing public awareness about the dangers of speeding.

More information about safe driving and the state’s Zero Fatalities goal is available online at http://www.ZeroFatalitiesNV.com .