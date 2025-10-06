NHP: Wide load moving from Carson City to Incline Village on Tuesday

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol will be assisting with a wide load movement involving multiple vehicles Tuesday, Oct. 7, starting at 8 a.m.

The route will be U.S. Highway 50 at College Parkway in Carson City, I-580 Southbound, U.S. 50 West, State Route 28 and will end at Lakeshore Boulevard in Incline Village.

Expect delays along the route with lane closures in both directions on SR 28 from U.S. 50 intersection to Lakeshore Boulevard from approximately 9 a.m. to last for several hours.

Additionally, Lakeshore Boulevard may have lane restrictions throughout the day during the wide load transport and delivery.