NHP writes over 65 citations Tuesday for illegally parked cars on Lake Tahoe’s East Shore
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Nevada Highway Patrol had a busy Tuesday afternoon writing citations for illegally parked cars on Lake Tahoe’s East Shore.
Motorists lined both sides of State Route 28, near Sand Harbor, whether it was a legal place to park or not. Some motorists parked perpendicular while the surrounding cars chose the more traditional, and legal, parallel style.
NHP spokesperson Hannah DeGoey said 67 citations were written for illegally parked cars in approximately two hours.
Parallel parking was a skill put to use today on SR-28 with varying degrees of success. Unfortunately, many did so illegally in a clearly posted ‘no parking’ area. Please avoid doing this. Traffic laws still exist. Tell your friends. pic.twitter.com/JtB0vHOFlY— NHP Northern Command (@NHPNorthernComm) April 28, 2020
“Parallel parking was a skill put to use today on SR-28 with varying degrees of success,” said NHP on Twitter. “Unfortunately, many did so illegally in a clearly posted ‘no parking’ area. Please avoid doing this. Traffic laws still exist. Tell your friends.”
Support Local Journalism
NHP was not able to break down where the parking violators reside.
NHP said enforcement will continue going forward.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User