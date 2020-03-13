NIAA indefinitely suspends high school sports

South Tahoe's Andrew Lehmann records an out last season against Truckee.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association has indefinitely suspended high school sports due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.

The NIAA announced Friday afternoon in a press release that effective Monday, March 16, all sanctioned events are suspended until further notice.

The Legislative Commission of the NIAA, consisting of the superintendents, made the decision to suspend non-essential activities at schools, which includes sports.

The announcement includes South Tahoe and Truckee high schools. Although not in Nevada, the schools are members of the NIAA.

The NIAA said in the release it had consulted with public officials to implement the best practices in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

During the suspension, schools are not allowed to compete, hold practices or conduct team meetings.

From the release:

“Member schools are not to allow students or coaches at any NIAA member school to use the school’s athletic facilities for a practice, game or contest in any NIAA sanctioned sport regardless of the affiliation (club or otherwise) of the group seeking to use the facilities. The use of athletic facilities for currently scheduled classes as a part of the regular school curriculum such as P.E. classes are allowed.”