NIAA issues mask rules, testing update as fall season nears

As student-athletes from Lake Tahoe prepare for the upcoming fall season, the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association has released updated guidance on mask wearing and COVID-19 testing.

Last week, the association provided an update after Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s signing of Emergency Directive 048, which provides direction on rules for face coverings for students and staff.

With volleyball being the only indoor fall sport, the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association stated that all people other than a team’s game-eligible students must where a mask when anywhere indoors, including locker rooms, restrooms, and in the stands.

“Those team members who are eligible to participate in the contest, those who are in uniform, on the team’s roster, and submitted on a lineup card or listed in the scorebook, do not need to wear a face covering, and said individuals also do not need to wear a face covering, even while on the bench,” said Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Interim Executive Director Donnie Nelson.

Additionally, the association’s three sports classified as full and close contact — football, basketball, and wrestling — will be subject to weekly mandatory testing of non-fully vaccinated team members. Other sports will be subject to the testing of non-fully vaccinated players if the team is traveling outside of its county for a competition.





“The most important thing is, education-based athletic activities still have the opportunity to play as of now, and we are very excited and looking forward to a fantastic fall season,” said Nelson.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of the Tribune. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643