NIAA moves prep sports to 2021, state tournaments ‘not anticipated’
The NIAA announced Thursday afternoon that all athletic competition will be moved into January of 2021.
According to a NIAA release, all sports seasons will be just six competitive weeks long.
The NIAA also stated in its release, “At this time, it is anticipated that there will not be state tournaments.” Playoffs will be at the discretion of individual classifications, regions or leagues.
Below are the new start dates for all sports seasons:
Fall sports
For fall sports, the first practice date will be Feb. 20, with the exception of football. Football will be able to begin practice Feb. 13.
The first contest date may be held Friday, March 5 and the last contest will be held Saturday, April 10.
Winter sports
Winter sports can begin practicing Jan. 2 with the first scheduled contests being held Friday, Jan. 15.
The last competition date will be Saturday, Feb. 20.
Spring sports
Practice will open for spring sports Saturday, April 3 with the first contests allowed to be scheduled for April 16.
The spring sports season will close Saturday, May 22.
Other changes
According to the NIAA release, “practices and competition are subject to government directive, orders from the state and local health departments, the restrictions associated with the phase of re-opening in place at the time, and local district and school mandates.”
Out of season regulation, or more commonly known as summer sports, will be held in place through Jan. 1, 2021.
You can see the entire NIAA press release here: https://www.niaa.com/sports/niaa_releases/07-23-2020_Update_11_Adjustment_of_Sports_Seasons_1.pdf
