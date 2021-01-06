NIAA partners with athletic mask company

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association and Snap Mask Sports have jointly announced a partnership.

NIAA is the nonprofit governing body of high school athletics in the Silver State. Snap Mask Sports is the leader in custom face masks that can be worn safely during practice and competition for all sports.

The NIAA joins the state associations of Louisiana, New Mexico, Washington, and Oregon as the latest to partner with Snap Mask Sports.

“At a time in which all athletes are working hard to safely return to the sports they love, SMS is excited to partner with the NIAA to offer the only in-game solution to athletically secured and breathable face masks,” said David Kirschner, co-owner and CEO of Snap Mask Sports in a press release. “If athletes are required to wear a face mask while practicing or competing in their sport or activity, SMS’s custom-fitted mask with patent pending snap and elastic connection system will allow every athlete to safely return to the field, court, or sidelines.”

The NIAA said it is excited to partner with an innovative company like Snap Mask Sports who is leading the charge to create a custom mask for in-game use so that our athletes can safely return to play.

“The NIAA is excited about and thankful for SMS’s partnership. This is a potential game changer for getting Nevada’s high school student-athletes back doing what they love to do while adhering to gubernatorial sport-by-sport directives and return-to-play guidances,” said Donnie Nelson, co-assistant director with the NIAA in a press release. “SMS’s innovative creations in this new industry of face coverings will undoubtedly prove to be an advancement for sports organizations all over.”

Snap Mask Sports’ patent pending snap/elastic connection system combines with a custom fitted and custom designed mask that utilizes a non-woven polypropylene fabric for easy breathing while reducing the spread of respiratory droplets. The masks are washable, reusable and sustainable.

Athletes have the option for either a top elastic strap with a built-in hair tie that can connect directly to a high ponytail or one without. Combined with the bottom elastic strap that connects behind the neck, this system makes all SMS masks athletically secure and safe to wear.

Athletes are not obligated to wear Snap Mask Sports products and can wear other masks if they choose.

For more information and to purchase masks, visit snapmasksports.com.