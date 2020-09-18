NIAA ratifies changes for 2020-21 sports calendar

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association voted unanimously this week to ratify changes to the 2020-21 high school sports seasons.

Each season will last six competitive weeks, and will begin in early January as follows:

Winter Season Sports (6 competitive weeks)

Practice begins Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021

First contest may be held Friday, Jan. 15

Last contest Saturday, Feb. 20

Fall Season Sports (6 competitive weeks)

Practice begins Saturday, Feb. 13 (Football)

Practice begins Saturday, Feb. 20 (all sports except Football)

First contest may be held Friday, March 5

Last contest Saturday, April 10

Spring Season Sports (6 competitive weeks)

Practice begins Saturday, April 3

First contest may be held Friday, April 16

Last contest Saturday, May 22

Leading up to the first organized practice dates, out of season regulations will be in place through Jan. 1.

Executive Director Bart Thompson spoke of the possibility of holding fall sports in 2020, but indicated that due to the National Federation of State High School Associations Sports Medicine Advisory Committee’s transmission risk assessment, higher risk sports like football and soccer would ultimately lose their seasons.

When high school sports resume, there are plans for required face coverings in baseball, softball and volleyball. Track and field, and cross-country will utilize staggered starts when possible.