Warm, sunny weather for the weekend at Lake Tahoe

Friday morning from El Dorado Beach web cam.

It’s a good weekend to get out and enjoy all Lake Tahoe has to offer.

The National Weather Service is forecasting mostly clear skies with warm temperatures and no preciptation, a trend that looks to continue most of next week.

The high Friday will get close to 60 with the low this evening approaching freezing.

Saturday and Sunday the service said highs will be around 65 with a low around 40 and an eastern wind will reach about 5 mph.

The warm, clear trend remains the same Monday and Tuesday before the thermometer drops about 10 degrees for Wednesday and Thursday.