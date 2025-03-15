Nichols Consulting Engineers sponsors Bread & Broth Monday Meal

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Bread & Broth’s Monday Meal on March 3 was hosted by Nichols Consulting Engineers (NCE) whose focus is providing engineering, planning, environmental, and construction consulting services with offices located at Stateline, NV and the Reno and Sacramento areas. After hosting their first Adopt A Day of Nourishment (AAD) last year, NCE enjoyed their volunteering experience so much that they returned this year to once again support Bread & Broth in their efforts to provide a free hot, nutritious meal for community members.

“We appreciate the wonderful service Bread & Broth provides out community and we’re so happy to have a chance to sponsor a meal,” said Kevin Senn, Region 25 Manager for NCE. Coordinating NCE’s AAD sponsorship was Nora Jones who not only is an NCE team member but who has been the devoted Monday Meal Week #1 Team Lead for over 20 years. Nora’s role is overseeing the 12-14 B&B volunteers and AAD volunteers who are responsible for the meal setup, serving, and take down/cleanup tasks needed to have a successful meal service for anywhere from 95 to 130 dinner guests.

Left to right: Kevin Senn, Genevieve Pennanen, Jeremy Hall, Dave Rios. Provided

Joining Nora Jones and Kevin Senn at the Monday Meal service were fellow team members Jeremy Hall, Genevieve Pennanen, and Dave Rios. They really had a great time working alongside the B&B volunteers with bagging and setting up the ‘giveaway’ food items and then moving to the serving line just before 4 p.m. to serve the much enjoyed and filling “super nachos’ that were loaded with beef and beans with a great choice of toppings such as cheese, guacamole, tomatoes, olives, etc., and topped off with a delicious melon salad.

An Adopt A Day of Nourishment sponsorship is always a rewarding experience for our AAD volunteer crew members and repeat sponsorships are the norm. The dinner guests are not the only ones who come away from a Monday Meal feeling a great sense of gratitude. The act of helping others is emotionally rewarding and an also instills a tremendous sense of gratitude. In fact, Genevieve Pennanen filled out a volunteer application form and hopes to begin her monthly volunteer service with the Monday Meal Team #1 next month. According to Kevin Senn, “Can’t wait sponsor a meal again!” B&B looks forward to having NCE sponsor another meal in 2026!