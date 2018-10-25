Night Ranger to perform at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

A little taste of the '80s comes to Stateline this weekend when rock band Night Ranger takes the stage at Harrah's Lake Tahoe.

Known for hits including "Don't Tell Me You Love Me," "When You Close Your Eyes" and one of the greatest power ballads of all time, "Sister Christian," Night Ranger was one of those bands whose sound defined a decade.

In their nearly 40-year career, the band has sold more than 17 million albums worldwide and performed over 3,000 live shows, according to the Night Ranger bio.

In early 2017, as the band was marking its 35th anniversary, Night Ranger released a new album "Don't Let Up." The 11-track album was self-produced by the band, which consists of Jack Blades on bass and vocals; Kelly Keagy on drums and vocals; Brad Gillis on lead and rhythm guitars; Eric Levy on keyboards; and Keri Kelli on lead and rhythm guitars.

"Working on the material for the new album 'Don't Let Up' was a great experience once again. I always look forward to creating music with Brad, Eric, Kerri, and Jack. I'm really looking forward to playing some of this material for the fans. It rocks!" Keagy said.

The album runs the musical gamut, Gillis noted, with tracks ranging from "up tempo driving rock songs, mid tempo tunes and a few acoustic ballad tracks."

"I'm looking forward to the new Night Ranger studio effort 'Don't Let Up' as it's always a pleasure releasing new material to keep the bands creative flow. As typical for NR, we have all the elements that made us popular in the first place, including twin lead vocal tradeoffs with Jack and Kelly and dual guitar harmonies and solos with my new partner in crime, Keri Kelli. … We're hoping this new album will be added to your existing Night Ranger catalog," Gillis said.

Concert goers can count on hearing some of the new tracks, along with the classics.

Night Ranger's Tahoe performance is set to begin at 7:30 p.m., Saturday.