Night riders: South Tahoe company offers evening bike rides

Guests can now rent bikes in the evening for a nighttime ride.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — While riding bicycles during the day around Lake Tahoe is an incredible experience in and of itself, there is something magical about riding through the forest at night, with just the lights as a guide.

Anderson’s Bicycle Rental is offering that experience through “Bikes, Lights, and Summer Nights.” Saturday nights through Labor Day, guests can rent bikes from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Each bike is equipped with LED lights on the front and back spokes, a head and tail light and guests are given a headlamp. Guests can also purchase glow-in-the-dark shirts to wear on the ride.

“We are recommending guests go to the Beacon, have appetizers, watch the sunset and ride back,” said Owner Sue Anderson.

The National Forest Bike Trail is right next to the shop so riders never have to go onto any busy streets.

While that is the recommended path, riders can do as little or as much as they want on the bikes in the three hours.

“The bikes are amazingly beautiful, the trail is beautiful, it’s an enchanted evening,” Anderson said.

Anderson is running a special on the night bikes for $35 for three hours. The bikes are only available for guests 18 years of age and older.

Anderson’s Bicycle Rental has been providing bike rentals since 1978. During the day, they have mountain bikes, beach cruisers, kids bikes and trailers, tandems and electric bikes available for rental.

They are located at 645 Emerald Bay Road in South Lake Tahoe which is a short ride from Camp Richardson, and several beaches including Pope, Kiva and Baldwin.

To book a night rental, call Anderson at 530-545-9066.