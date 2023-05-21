Nighttime roadwork to begin Sunday in Incline; 30-minute delays possible

Nighttime road construction will begin at 8 p.m. Sunday, May 21, in Incline Village.

Provided/NDOT

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Officials are warning residents and businesses of possible noise from nighttime construction starting at 8 p.m. Sunday, May 21, on State Route 28 through Incline Village.

The Nevada Department of Transportations and Q&D Construction will be working to monitor and minimize noise related impacts for residents as much as possible, said a press release.

Working hours are from 8 p.m. Sundays through 7 p.m. Fridays — 24-hour operations. All work is weather permitting and excludes major holidays.

Drivers can expect reduced speeds through the work zone and up to 30 minute delays.

Crews will be using a rock saw to trench and install ITS conduit along SR 28 through Incline Village from Northwood Boulevard to Ponderosa Ranch Road. Temporary patch pavement will be placed over the trench until the roadway is fully repaved later this summer.

Drivers can expect the following for traffic control:

— Side streets in the work zone will be temporarily closed at SR 28. Follow detour signage. Side street closures will change every few days as work progresses through the intersections. Text alerts will be sent out the night before a new street closure. To sign up for text alerts, text the word “Incline” to 775-242-9168 or visit inclinehighways.com for closure information.

— Traffic will be reduced to a single lane through the work zone and controlled by flaggers.

—Bicyclists and vehicles will be required to share the same lane; Pedestrians follow detour signage.

—Speed reduced to 25 mph through the work zone.

There will be no work occurring on SR 431 next week, May 21- 27. Commercial vehicle restrictions will be lifted for the week.

“We are encouraging Lake Tahoe visitors to find a ride versus drive to help reduce the amount of traffic within the basin,” said the NDOT release. “Tahoe Transportation District’s East Shore Express, and Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transportation’s Mainline / TART Connect, are some local and cost-effective solutions to riding around Tahoe.”

Learn more about these services and others by visiting https://www.inclinehighways.com/resources .

Construction projects this year in Truckee, Lake Tahoe.

Provided/NDOT