Nine South Tahoe High School wrestlers qualify for state championships

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Nine South Tahoe High School wrestlers are heading to the State Championships Friday after regionals took place the first two weekends of February.

Coach Ryan Wallace says South Tahoe Wrestling is peaking at the exact right time, “This is an extremely demanding sport, only the mentally toughest kids make it through the season.” He adds as they head to state, it’s a special time, “When we get to hammer down with the ones whose hard work and dedication has earned them a postseason bid.”

The Northern 3A Regionals for the boys was Friday and Saturday, Feb. 9-10, at Spring Creek High School and Feb. 3 for the girls at Reed High School.

Kash Hendrick (157) is the number one seed heading into state after a dominant run through his bracket at regionals. Hendrick defeated Treagan Hansen of Elko 13-4 in the finals. Hendrick previously lost to Hansen, so the victory was extra sweet, Coach Wallace says.

Hendrick has to wear a mask when he wrestles due to a broken nose. Coach says Hendrick’s first match with the mask was against the top wrestler in his weight class, which he won, “He is re-established as the man to beat.” He adds, at the state championships, “Knocking down the challengers is going to be fun, I’m looking forward to the victory bear hug to thank him for repeated validation of everything we preach. Tahoe should be proud to have produced a son of this caliber.”

Kash Hendrick at regionals at Spring Creek High School Feb. 9-10. Provided / Ryan Wallace

Three of the nine Viking state qualifiers are sophomore girls. Diem Johnson (152) and Lillia Verduzco (138) will both be second seeds. They each made it to the regional finals and lost close decisions. Alice Lilly placed fourth in regionals and is up against the southern region’s top seeded wrester in the first state round.

Cristian Arce (215) is gunning for a podium finish. Wooster’s Esteban Jacinto beat Arce in the regional finals, but Wallace says South Tahoe’s three-time state qualifier was barely challenged en route to his finals appearance, giving up zero offensive points to his opponents.

Charlie Bergquist (120) and Conner Hennessee (150) got their tickets to state by climbing back after tough losses at regionals. Each had a loss to the eventual champion in their bracket, but won multiple must win matches in the consolation bracket. Bergquist pinned every opponent he beat to take third and looks poised to earn a state medal.

Hennessee’s consolation final didn’t go as planned, but that took no shine off his great weekend, according to Wallace, “Henny, beat three seniors. Freshmen don’t typically have the poise, grit or physicality necessary to win at that weight class against upperclassman. Self-belief and determination are powerful and those two things fueled his run. Now we need to gas back up and do the same thing on the big stage.”

Brady Higgins (138) and Jack Bergquist (106) both qualified as State alternates, who will get on the bracket in the event one of the top eight competitors are unable to compete for any number of reasons.

The team was awarded the Outstanding Sportsmanship Award, voted on by the officials at regionals. It was Wallace’s fourth time in his six years as head coach receiving the honor with the team. He says, “Only once in my life have I had to use wrestling in a home intruder situation, but countless times I’ve benefited from being a good, kind, generous, reliable, resilient person, so those things are most important to us as a wrestling family,” and adds, “we will continue to win matches and do it the correct way.”

South Tahoe Wrestling team wins the Outstanding Sportsmanship Award at regionals Feb. 9-10. Provided / Ryan Wallace

The State Championships Friday are in Bullhead City Arizona. To follow the action, go to trackwrestling.com . The team is accepting donations to @st_wreSTling on Venmo to help pay for the trip.