Nine47 project in Incline requires zoning amendment, approval before moving forward

A rendering of the proposed project.

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The luxury Nine47 development project located in Incline Village will be discussed at the Washoe County Planning Commission on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

The developer is requesting a zoning amendment to the Tahoe Area Plan in order to allow single-family dwellings, including condominiums, to be developed in the area, which is currently limited to affordable and/or multi-residential housing.

“The order of an area plan amendment will be the Planning Commission, County Commission, if adopted,” said Washoe County District 1 Commissioner Alexis Hill. “My understanding is you need a first and second reading for the County Commission, and then it will go to the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency for approval. So it’s got quite a few stops to go.”

The developer, Chuck Butler, who was unavailable for comment, held an online meeting in August 2022 to review the project and explain why a zoning amendment would benefit Incline Village.

It was made clear that due to a lack of financial incentive, it’s less desirable to create affordable or multi-resident developments. Instead, the identified benefits included increased density to town centers, which does support the Tahoe Area Plan, and the promotion of walking and biking with reduction of automobile use.

“This is potentially a good project for infill development, bringing a higher density of people to a town center, which helps reduce traffic,” said TRPA PIO Jeff Cowen. “The issues have always been with land use designation. We’ve just been focused on the allowed use of the site, and right now multifamily is allowed in that area.”

Public comment during the required neighborhood meeting for the development was focused on worries for short term rentals to take over the luxury condos, the need for affordable and workforce housing, and the need for a traffic light at the intersection of the development.

Local resident Ronda Tycer was worried about the precedent the amendment would set around the basin.

“Although [TRPA and Washoe County] have tried to minimize the potential impact, we citizens know this change could serve as a dangerous precedent,” Tycer said. “There is no enforcement and therefore no guarantee that the 26 owners who have already put in their deposit on one of the $2 million plus condos will not vote to allow short-term rentals. The likelihood that any of these condos will serve local employees or be considered affordable rentals is zero. The code change should be denied.”

Incline Village Crystal Bay Association Executive Director Linda Offerdahl agreed that although the district needs to see affordable housing, it’s the role of the county to identify parcels and develop incentives to make development of affordable housing more lucrative.

“We need more housing of all types,” Offerdahl said. “We have new families — affluent families — shortage of housing. There is a lack of commercial redevelopment in Incline Village. There is a lack of leadership for discussions … This development stimulates the local community and contributes to walkability.”

Local resident and victim of a hit and run in Incline Village Helen Neff has her own fears for the project around the walkability of the project and the intersection located directly across from it on Northwood and Southwood and State Route 28.

“The developer said in the neighborhood meeting that they’re in favor of a traffic signal at that intersection since it doesn’t have a signal,” Neff said. “I live close by there and now I’m super cautious about crossing. Even though the [pedestrian signal lights] are flashing when you push the signal, many cars do not stop. They just whizz by.”

Developers are required to submit traffic studies prior to the approval of the project.

Neff has been working with the developers and attempting to work with Washoe County and the Nevada Department of Transportation to find a solution, but so far has come back empty-handed.

“If the developer is going to resubmit their plan and application, hopefully it will require a new traffic study, and that study will be based on complete streets rather than level of service,” Neff said.

Butler is expected to come before the Washoe County Planning Commission on Tuesday, Oct. 4 for a decision on if a zoning amendment to allow single-family residences will be approved.