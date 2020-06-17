Fire claims several boats, jet skis in Incline Village

A fire Wednesday morning at Alpine Boat Storage in Incline Village.

Provided / Tim Kelly

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Six boats and seven jet skis were among the damage caused by a fire Wednesday morning at Alpine Boat Storage in Incline Village.

The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District responded to the fire on 1060 Tahoe Bvld., at approximately 5:43 a.m.

Crews from NLTFPD quickly extinguished the fire with the help of Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and Nevada Highway Patrol.

There were no injuries reported.

As of 9:15 a.m. crews were still on the scene to completely overhaul the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.