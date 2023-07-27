NLTFPD responds to accident near Winters Creek Lodge

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev.— North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District responded with Truckee Meadows Fire to a report of a vehicle accident during the afternoon of Wednesday, July 26, near Winters Creek Lodge off Highway 431.

The over the side rope rescue system was used. Provided/NLTFPD

According to the NLTFPD Facebook post updating the community about the incident, there was a single vehicle found approximately 600 feet down the road, where the over the side rope rescue system was implemented.

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Raven assisted with hoisting the patient, with all other personnel retrieving with the rope system.

Responders the scene include the NLTFPD, Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District, WCSO and the WCSO Raven and Hasty Team, and Nevada State Police.

To learn more visit http://www.facebook.com/NorthLakeTahoeFire .