No adoption fees for Dec. at Pet Network thanks to Gately Family Foundation

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Pet Network is excited to announce an initiative in partnership with the Gately Family Foundation that promises to bring immense joy and happiness to both pets and potential adopters during the holiday season.

For the entire month of December, all adoptions at Pet Network will be graciously sponsored by the Gately Family Foundation. This generous sponsorship means that there will be NO adoption fees for any of the animals looking for their new homes. Additionally, as part of this incredible gesture, the Gately Family Foundation is providing a Peace of Mind voucher for veterinary care at Pet Network Community Hospital, ensuring the well-being and health of the adopted animals.

“This sponsorship from the Gately Family Foundation is a game-changer for us and for the animals in our care,” says Katie Millonzi, Director of Operations at Pet Network. “Their generosity allows us to facilitate adoptions without the financial barrier, enabling more families to open their hearts and homes.”

This heartwarming initiative is an invitation for the community to join in the celebration of this benevolent sponsorship by finding the perfect furry companion. From playful pups to cuddly kittens and mature pets seeking loving families, there’s a wide array of animals waiting to be adopted into warm, safe, and loving homes.

“This is an incredible opportunity for those looking to enrich their lives by bringing a pet into their home,” remarks Simi Balter, Executive Director. “By adopting from Pet Network this December, you’re not just giving a home to an animal in need; you’re also becoming a part of a wonderful journey filled with companionship and unconditional love. I am so grateful for the generosity of the Gately Family Foundation because they allow us to further our mission. “

To kick-start this heartwarming campaign and to find your new furry friend, visit http://www.petnetwork.org and explore the profiles of the animals awaiting adoption

Make this holiday season unforgettable for both yourself and a deserving pet by giving the gift of a loving home. Join us in celebrating this incredible sponsorship and help us in our mission to match animals with their forever families.

For further information, please contact Sybile O’Neill at smoser@petnetwork.org .