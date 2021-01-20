No bad reactions to Moderna vaccine in El Dorado County

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — State Department of Public Health officials have asked providers to halt administering doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine after reports that some people suffered allergic reactions.

Monday El Dorado County officials said so far no residents have reported abnormal side effects.

The state took action after six healthcare workers reported having a serious allergic reaction at a mass vaccination clinic at Petco Park, the Padre’s stadium in San Diego. No other similar clusters have been found in the state.

Dr. Erica Pan of the State Department of Public Health on Sunday recommended providers stop administering doses in lot 041L20A of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine due to possible allergic reactions. “A higher-than-usual number of possible allergic reactions were reported with a specific lot of Moderna vaccine administered at one community vaccination clinic,” notes Pan in a statement.

El Dorado County spokesperson Carla Hass reported the county received approximately 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine lot in question and distributed approximately 390 vaccines to public health clinics and a portion to Safeway pharmacies. She said there have been no reported adverse reactions but the county has pulled all remaining doses in the lot as a precaution until the investigation into the issue is resolved by the state.

Moderna confirmed that a total of 1,272,200 doses were produced in batch number 041L20A, with nearly a million doses already distributed to approximately 1,700 vaccination sites in 37 states. That includes more than 330,000 doses distributed to 287 providers across the state of California, according to state public health officials. A total of 307,300 doses remain in storage and have not yet been distributed.

Moderna said it is unaware of any similar reactions from other vaccination centers using the same vaccine lot.

The six cases of adverse reaction at the Petco Park vaccination site reportedly occurred within 24 hours and required medical care.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines can cause side effects for a few days that include fever, chills, headache, swelling or tiredness. A sore arm is also common.

In the Pfizer-BioNTech the risk of severe allergic reaction is less than 1 in 100,000, according to the CDC. As of Dec. 23 the CDC has reported 175 cases of possible severe allergic reactions, including 21 cases of anaphylaxis, identified out of nearly 1.9 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine administered in the U.S.

The state reported Jan. 16 that more than 3.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, which includes the first and second dose, have been shipped to local health departments and health care facilities. As of Jan. 16, more than 1.4 million doses of vaccine have been administered statewide.