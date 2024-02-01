‘No Disrespect’: Public comment asks for transparency of Visitors Authority

STATELINE, Nev., – A presentation was requested of the lake agencies at the behest of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners to present funding received from Douglas County with regards to how the funds are used, and the activities engaged in by each entity: the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority, the Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority and the Tahoe Chamber.

Carol Chaplin, President and CEO of the LTVA and TDVA President and CEO Steve Teshara’s presentations took up the first half of the day but there was no time allotted for public comment.

TDVA President and CEO Steve Teshara’s presentation was similar in content to Chaplins. Provided

The mission statement for the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority is “to Market the South Shore of Lake Tahoe as a unique world-class, year-round destination to the regional, national and international marketplace and to favorably impact the South Shore economy through overnight stays and tourism spending.”

According to Carol Chaplin the LTVA was established in 1986 and the TDVA was formed 1997. The TDVA did independent marketing efforts until 2004 when the TDVA and the LTVA combined marketing efforts.

“We do have data, I don’t have that with me today, that this messaging is working and there is an increase in visitation,” Chaplin said the marketing committee is doing work to present to the board . A company called Zartico tracks phone location and spending data when permitted by users which helps improve marketing efforts.

“I think it would be useful to have updates on how the event center is doing,” said Commissioner Sharla Hales who asked for continued updates for the board’s review of the financials.

Commissioner Danny Tarkanian called the financials, “a little scary”.

“If you can’t make more than operating expenses you don’t have a business,” Tarkanian said.

“So right now TDVA is marketing and LTVA is Event Center,” Commissioner Hales confirmed the “confusing” situation following up by asking if the two could be combined.

“The event center is property in Nevada funded by Nevada Bonds so you can’t give half that to California,” Tarkanian interjected.

“There’s also transparency issues and what’s going on,” Hales said. Access to the information for the average person to understand gets complex, “My appeal is even though you say it’s open, anyone can come, it’s not easy to figure out.”

Representing both organizations, Chaplin explained all organizations manage finances differently within the unique landscape of Tahoe “some things are kind of parallel but there are very specific things that the LTVA does for the community that the TDVA has nothing to do with, it would be a lot easier but there are four destination marketing organizations at the lake.”

Overall the two organizations are working in tandem to achieve similar goals while simultaneously navigating Tahoe Regional Planning Agency’s restrictions.

“We have a great relationship with TRPA,” Chaplin said.

Chaplin added they will be discussing the future amount of events annually, presently capped at 130 events, by the TRPA

After a tough line of questioning about the budget line items and agreeing to a request to provide written updates twice annually regarding transparency of the finances of the Tahoe Blue Event Center, Chaplin switched back to the slides to usher in clarity on the ways the LTVA and the TDVA work together and overlap in areas, such as staff.

“This year we invested paid dollars year round to ensure we support our local economy during shoulder season as well as peak travel seasons,” a marketing video played through a montage of successes and future projections of success with upcoming events like the Lake Tahoe Knight Monsters who are projected to bring in $10,000 per game.

To reassure the board Chaplin provided stats given to her by managing partner: OVG360 General Manager Kevin Boryczki “74 events, 124 event days, from Sept. 2023 through the 30 of June with projected attendance at 88,000” she added there are more than 12,000 incremental room nights already realized

For the full presentation visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9rX0WLP0J6c&t=21481s

“I certainly don’t envy the conundrum you face in how much [tourism] is too much and how much is too little,” District 3 commissioner Mark Gardner observed, “When you have an organization like Fodor put us on the ‘do not visit list’ I hear the failure of business, on the Nevada side of the border and California side, is due to the lack of tourism. You always hear about a lot of ‘loving Lake Tahoe to Death’ and ‘over tourism’ but who determines that?” it seems to be a very subjective number to me.”

Douglas County local Ellie Waller submitted a comment.

“No disrespect, I just think we need to revisit how we’re funding all three groups, more clarity on the responsibilities that were brought forth and revisit assembly bill 616 that allocates the portions of the occupancy tax.

Another member of the community requested more than transparency.

“We need fresh eyes,” while he says he has been chastised for the use of the word, Brett Tibbits told the Tribune “It is so much corruption it’s ridiculous the money goes nowhere.”

“Do you have deliverables, what are the deliverables?” Waller pressed during the opening public comment segment of the meeting, adding in earnestness, “I’m not attacking Mr Teshara or Ms Chaplin.”

“It’s accountability for the use of dollars,” Waller clarified and told the Tribune, “We don’t know how the money is being spent and I have asked for this for 6 months and I am still reeling. I found an audit for the TDVA but not on the books of LTVA. It was a real eye opener on accountability. and I don’t think Carol can quantify the expenses under her use of the word passthrough.”

Contracts with NBC Sports and Edgewood make the American Champion Golf Tournament a reality. Provided

“Passthrough says we receive the money and we pay it out right away, for instance the TDVA gives the LTVA money for American Century championship, the contracts associated with the tournament,” Chaplin explained just one example out of many contracts, “The LTVA then takes that money and pays it out to those contracts to perform work on the tournament. So Edgewood and NBC Sports LTVA have contracts with those people to make tournaments.”