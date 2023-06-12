No foul play suspected with body found behind 7/11 in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A known transient was found dead in the field behind the South Lake Tahoe midtown 7-11 on Saturday morning, officials said.
The body was found at 2620 Lake Tahoe Boulevard by a passerby and reported just before 9 a.m.
The South Lake Tahoe Police do not suspect foul play, but ask for anyone with information to contact Sgt. Russell Liles at 530-542-6100.
The identity has not been released. Next of kin has yet to be notified.
