No foul play suspected with body found behind 7/11 in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A known transient was found dead in the field behind the South Lake Tahoe midtown 7-11 on Saturday morning, officials said.

The body was found at 2620 Lake Tahoe Boulevard by a passerby and reported just before 9 a.m.

The South Lake Tahoe Police do not suspect foul play, but ask for anyone with information to contact Sgt. Russell Liles at 530-542-6100.

The identity has not been released. Next of kin has yet to be notified.