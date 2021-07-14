No injuries in big rig rollover, but citations issued for distracted driving

There were no injuries in a big rig rollover on Monday. (Provided)



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A big rig rollover in South Lake Tahoe was injury free, but authorities wrote citations for distracted drivers taking photos of the scene.

The California Highway Patrol responded to a solo traffic collision at about 2:10 p.m. Monday on Mt. Rainier Drive at N. Upper Truckee.

Upon arriving, officers discovered a crashed big rig on its side and said the driver took a left turn too fast and overturned onto the shoulder. There were no injuries reported.

While at the scene, CHP said officers wrote a few citations “for passersby taking photos while driving.”

“Please do not drive distracted, especially near accident scenes,” the agency said. “Pay attention to emergency personnel so you do not create another traffic collision or injure someone else.”

A big rig crashed Monday on Mt. Rainier Drive. (Provided)

