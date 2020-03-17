No injuries reported in skier-triggered backcountry avalanche at Lake Tahoe

The avalanche slid about 200 feet and was 150 feet wide.

The Sierra Avalanche Center reported a skier-triggered avalanche Tuesday without injuries at Lake Tahoe.

Skiers were ascending Jakes Peak, a popular peak near Emerald Bay, and witnessed a skier trigger a slide above the treeline, before skiing out of view.

The avalanche slid down the slope about 200 feet and was 150 feet wide, according to the report on sierraavalanchecenter.org. It buried the top four switchbacks of the trail leading to the summit.

The ascending party initiated a beacon search not knowing if any other skiers were involved, or possibly caught in the slide, and found no other signal.

The report said the avalanche was rated as D2, which could bury, injure or kill a person.

SAC is reminding people to pay attention in the backcountry because dangerous avalanche conditions exist with all the fresh snow.

The SAC avalanche forecast Tuesday morning was considerable.