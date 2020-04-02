No new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in El Dorado County

While statewide COVID-19 cases rose by nearly 1,000 Wednesday, El Dorado County reported no new cases of the virus.

Total positive cases remained at 18 as of Wednesday evening with no reported deaths.

The county’s case count increased by three on both Monday and Tuesday.

The virus has been found on both the Western Slope and in South Lake Tahoe, though specific neighborhoods, age and conditions of the victims, among other details, have not been released to the public.

Testing appears to have ramped up in recent days. The number of El Dorado County residents who received a coronavirus test jumped from a reported 565 on Monday to 764 by Wednesday evening. About 150 test results are pending.

County officials extended their shelter in place directive through April as local public health officials aim to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Residents are to continue practicing “social distancing” and traveling only for essential activities and business.

The original order issued March 19 by county public health officer Dr. Nancy Williams was set through April 16. The statewide order handed down by Gov. Gavin Newsom has no set end date.

Williams said midday Wednesday that residents are for the most part following state and county directives, despite some reported abuse.

“I think the general impression is that our community members on average are doing a pretty good job,” she said during a conference call. “You just have to go to a commercial area and see that businesses are closed and there are rarely people walking on the streets.”

Williams added that it “could be a while” before county officials can conclude that social distancing efforts had slowed transmission of the virus.