No one hurt in Donner Ski Ranch fire

The Truckee Fire District this week continued its investigation into a Donner Ski Ranch fire that destroyed a small building.

No other structures were burned and no people injured, authorities said.

Cal Fire and the Truckee Fire District responded around 7:40 p.m. Jan. 20 after Boreal ski patrol spotted the blaze. They found a small structure had caught fire near a Donner Ski Ranch chairlift, said Laura Brown, the fire district’s public information officer.

“By the time they had called it in, it was fully involved and on fire, so we don’t know when the actual start was…” Brown said. “It was on fire and in snow, and there’s not a lot of exposures around. There’s no water source to get to that, so by the time they got there it was pretty much fully involved, so it was a complete loss by the time we got to it.”

Firefighters could not easily access the blaze with a fire engine, and had to use a snow cat and snowmobiles in order to access the fire.

The fire spread to nearby trees that were cut down in order to protect the chairlift and other infrastructure on site, authorities said.

“Our crew didn’t get back into quarters until very early (Jan. 21), so they were out there all night,” Brown said.

The fire remained smoldering the following day. Crews continued to check on it and ensure it didn’t continue to compromise the surrounding area, Brown said.

“There’s a lot of components as far as digging through to try to find the origin of this fire… they’ll have to take a (snowcat) up to that location because you can’t just walk to it,” Brown said.