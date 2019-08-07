‘No parking’ signs installed at Cave Rock on Lake Tahoe East Shore

In an effort to improve safety on U.S. 50, the Nevada Department on Transportation recently installed a series of “no parking” signs near Cave Rock.

The roughly 10 signs installed along roadside shoulders and median between Cave Rock and just south of Cave Rock State Park officially make unpermitted parking in that area illegal.

Parking was already prohibited in the median of U.S. 50 between Cave Rock and the entrance to the Cave Rock State Park entrance, according to NDOT. Yellow lines have been painted across the median, and additional “no parking” signs and roadway markings were installed to further reinforce the no parking area.

The enhanced parking restrictions are aimed at improving safety by reducing the potential of pedestrian and other traffic crashes.

Motorists currently park in narrow pockets of dirt shoulder near the highway’s busy travel lanes, creating potential traffic safety concerns. Erosion and sediment created by parking on the dirt roadway shoulders can also make its way into Lake Tahoe, impacting lake clarity, according to NDOT.

Illegally-parked vehicles can be towed from no parking zones and drivers ticketed.