No road controls for Incline Village project over weekend

Delays are expected this week on Lake Tahoe roads.

Provided

Nevada Department of Transportation officials on Thursday announced there will be no road restrictions and lane reductions along State Route 28 and SR 431 in the Incline Village area over the holiday weekend.

NDOT officials said the rules will take effect at 8 a.m. July 1 and end at 8 p.m. July 10.

Lane and shoulder closures will resume on the Mount Rose Highway between the summit and State Route 28 from 3 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 3 a.m. until noon Fridays as crews replace barrier rails.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane controlled by flaggers on Sundays at 8 p.m. through noon Fridays on SR28 near the Thunderbird Lodge south of Sand Harbor State Park. That part of the project is drainage improvements to reduce pooling of water on the road.

Officials say drivers might see delays up to 30 minutes once restrictions are reintroduced.