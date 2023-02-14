Noble Studios turns 10 with more than $1 million donated to Nevada nonprofits

STATELINE, Nev. — Noble Studios is celebrating a decade of providing pro-bono digital marketing services to Nevada nonprofits this year, a milestone that represents more than $1 million in promotional benefits.

Organizations that range from national park foundations to environmental causes, museums, education, and fair housing have been part of the “Noble Deeds” program since 2013.

Applications open Tuesday, Feb. 14, and run through Feb. 24, at https://noblestudios.com/our-company/noble-deeds/ .

The winner will be announced on April 10, or “Noble Deeds Day,” as dedicated by Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve in 2019. The winning Nevada charity will receive $200,000 in free creative digital performance marketing services. https://noblestudios.com .

Noble Studios implemented a new digital marketing strategy and website for the 2022 winner, Communities in Schools (CIS) of Nevada . The new website will help CIS of Nevada more effectively serve the needs of the nearly 90,000 at-risk students they help throughout the western, southern and northeastern regions of Nevada.

This year marks Noble Deeds 10th year of supporting community nonprofits. Prior to Noble Deeds, the organization would support charities through direct volunteer work. In 2013, the company found that they could have a greater and longer lasting impact through what they do best – creative digital performance marketing.

“We found we could serve our communities by donating what we do best – our creative digital performance expertise,” said Steve Erdelyi, Chair of Noble Deeds Committee. “The results for the nonprofits we have partnered with are significant, from increased brand recognition and community awareness to increased donations and funding. Every year it has been gratifying work for us, and in turn, it’s helped the organization better serve their constituents.”

Over that time, Noble Studios has donated thousands of hours of digital marketing services valued at more than $1.4 million since inception. Other past Noble Deeds winners include JOIN Inc, Green Our Planet, Crisis Support Services of Nevada and the SPCA of Northern Nevada.

All applicants have a two-week window to submit, with finalists selected for phone interviews by the end of March. The program is open to all Nevada nonprofits. Nonprofits can have a national presence but must be able to show significant work and impact in Nevada.

Noble Studios opened in 2003 in Carson City, relocated to Reno and expanded offices in Las Vegas, and Bristol, U.K. employing more than 60 team members. Noble Studios continues to expand their client services with the recent procurement of the brand and creative contract for Travel Nevada, the state’s destination marketing organization, as well as other premier travel and tourism accounts, major B2B brands and health and wellness clients. The agency has won more than 120-plus awards for work in various industries, including Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International’s Adrian Awards, Visit California Poppy Awards, MarCom Awards and dozens of American Advertising Federations awards.