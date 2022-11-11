Noble, Tulloch lead IVGID race with Krolick close behind
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The race for two Incline Village General Improvement District seats got tighter with the most recent update from the Washoe County Elections Department.
The latest update from 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, had David Noble with the most votes and Ray Tulloch the second most, but Gail Krolick had closed the gap.
According to the elections department, Noble has received 2,541 votes and he looks to be headed for one of the two empty seats with more than 500 votes more than Ray Tulloch.
Tulloch has 2,020 and Krolick is 40 votes behind (1,980). The fourth candidate Yolanda Knaak had garnered 1,148 votes.
“It looks like the two newest trustees will be Mr. Noble and Mr. Tulloch, but we won’t know until the final tally,” said IVGID Board Chair Tim Callicrate. “So I’m just being very cautious. I don’t want to get people’s hopes up, I don’t want to dash people’s hopes, because I’ve been in that situation before, and it’s a tough spot to be in.”
Washoe County saw more than 62% turnout through Election Day with either mail, early voting, or in-person voting.
Updates will continue to be posted at tahoedailytribune.com.
