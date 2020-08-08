Nomination period for South Lake Tahoe City Council extended to next week

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The nomination period for the two vacant South Lake Tahoe city council seats has been extended.

State elections law says when an incumbent is not running the nomination period can be extended for five days. Since Mayor Jason Collin and Councilmember Brooke Laine will not be running again, the nomination period has been extended.

Anyone who wants to run now has until 5 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 12 to submit their nomination paperwork.

Nine candidates have thrown their names in the hat so far including Bruce Grego, Leonard Carter, Daniel Browne, Cristi Creegan, Keith Roberts, Scott Robbins, Douglas Williams, John Friedrich and Stacey Ballard

Candidates must make an appointment with the city clerk to get the candidate documents. The clerk will verify the eligibility of the candidates.

Any documents that require an oath by the candidate may be executed in the presence of a notary, in the office of the city clerk during available business hours, by appointment.

Documents can be submitted electronically to the clerk so that review and verification can begin as soon as possible.