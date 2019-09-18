Nominations open for Tahoe Chamber Blue Ribbon Awards

The Tahoe Chamber is seeking nominations for the 12th annual Blue Ribbon Awards.

This awards program honors South Shore businesses, organizations, and individuals for achievements, community contributions, and milestones.

The public is encouraged to nominate those who they think are deserving of recognition.

The nomination period ends Monday, Oct. 7.

Each year, Tahoe Chamber solicits nominations in the six key categories that represent the breadth of business on the South Shore.

Each nomination is carefully considered by the Blue Ribbon Awards Committee and after weighting each nomination against the award criteria; six award winners are chosen to receive one of the following honors:

Geotourism Award — Providing an authentic Tahoe experience

Tourism Award — Innovative program, promotion or product for our visitors

Experience Award — Business providing compelling and captivating experiences

Entrepreneur Award — An innovative individual who assumed the risk of starting a new business

Customer Service (Business) Award — An individual who consistently provides quality service

Customer Service (Public Agency) Award — Quality service in the not so usual places (DMV, City, County, TRPA, etc.)

The Blue Ribbon Awards position nominees and finalists as leaders in their industry and offers unparalleled opportunities to spotlight organizations before an audience of business and community leaders.

“Winning the Blue Ribbon Public Agency Service Award was a true high point of my 15 years at TRPA,” said Julie Regan, external affairs chief for the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency. “To be recognized by the community and my peers was such an honor and privilege. It meant the world to me and I’m grateful for the opportunity to showcase my commitment to public service and the improvements we’ve made at TRPA over the years.”

Nominees will be announced in mid-October and the winners will be announced on Nov. 14 at the 12th annual Blue Ribbon Awards at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

The winners will receive signage to display at their businesses, an award, and continuous recognition throughout the year for their contributions to the South Shore community.

The Blue Ribbon Awards would not be possible without the support of its event sponsors, including Title Sponsor, Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority; Presenting Sponsor, South Tahoe Alliance of Resorts; Tallac Achievement Sponsor, Aramark; Award Sponsors, Grand Residences by Marriott, Vail Resorts, South Tahoe Refuse, and Getaway Reno/Tahoe; and Media Sponsors, Lake Tahoe Television, Tahoe Daily Tribune and Tahoe.com.

Additional sponsorship opportunities are available.

For information, contact Emily Abernathy, Tahoe Chamber Director of Operations, at emily@tahoechamber.org.