Nominations sought for Best in Basin awards

STATELINE, Nev. — The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency is calling for nominations for projects completed last year that display outstanding environmental design to be recognized in the 2020 Best in the Basin awards program, the agency announced Thursday. Nominations are due by June 18.

TRPA’s annual Best in the Basin awards program is in its 30th year and showcases projects around the lake that demonstrate exceptional planning, implementation, and compatibility with Tahoe’s natural environment and communities. The categories are: Building and general construction projects, water quality, restoration, and erosion control projects, defensible space and forest health projects, public/environmental improvement program projects and sustainability actions and projects.

Nominate a project here .

For three decades, the Best in the Basin awards program has recognized property owners, contractors, architects, and planners whose work and investment stand out as brilliant examples of environmental design in the Tahoe Basin.

Projects completed between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2020 can be nominated for consideration by the judging panel this summer. Winners will be selected by a panel of local professionals in the fields of architecture, landscaping, planning, engineering, or resource management along with TRPA planners. Those selected to receive awards will be publicly honored by the TRPA Governing Board and will be highlighted in an issue of Tahoe In Depth.