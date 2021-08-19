Nonprofit provides 1st endowment grant for regional trail work
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Tahoe Fund awarded the first grant from the new Tahoe Trails Endowment to support a four person trail crew from the Tahoe Area Mountain Bike Association this fall.
The $11,700 grant will fund the efforts of the crew for three to four weeks, including transportation, tools, and personal protective equipment. Established as a way to address the long-term needs of Tahoe’s growing trail network, the Tahoe Fund hopes to grow the Tahoe Trails Endowment to $3 million to fund annual trail maintenance throughout the region.
“With higher trail usage now than ever before, it is critical to have a long-term plan in place to care for Tahoe’s trail network,” said Amy Berry, Tahoe Fund CEO. “Although there’s still a way to go before we reach the fundraising goal for the endowment, we’re excited to offer the first grant to start putting this plan into action.”
This fall, TAMBA’s official trail crew will leverage the grant money to work on existing trails throughout the Tahoe Basin, addressing maintenance needs as they arise. Their focus will be on erosion control, fixing storm drainage, clearing brush and trees, and improving signage.
“This funding is critical to providing our crew the flexibility to address unforeseen maintenance issues as they arise during the field season, as much of the existing funding for this crew for this year was already earmarked for specific projects,” said Patrick Parsel, TAMBA trails director. “One of our goals will be to prep trails for the winter months.”
While the endowment is being built, the Tahoe Fund is also working with trail partners including the Tahoe Rim Trail Association, TAMBA, US Forest Service and Nevada State Parks to develop a Regional Trails Plan that will establish a long-term priority ranking for trail work.
The endowment was launched with a generous $100,000 donation from Chris and Viktoria McNamara. Learn more and contribute to the Tahoe Trails Endowment at http://www.tahoefund.org.
Source: Tahoe Fund
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Drink of the Week: Sage Leaf’s Bloody Mary
In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the…