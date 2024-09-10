Nonprofit speed dating returns to Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – El Dorado Community Foundation is proud to announce our third annual Nonprofit Board Member Speed Dating event coming this fall to the South Shore of Lake Tahoe. This event was a big hit these past two years as we introduced Nonprofits to interested and dedicated community members to help nonprofits find board members for the amazing work they do in the community!

El Dorado Community Foundation will be hosting this FREE event, with food and drink, for the first 24 nonprofits and 24 community members who sign up on the East Slope of El Dorado County (South Shore of Lake Tahoe). Once you sign up for the event, you will receive more information via email about the logistics, but the basics are as follows:

We will match nonprofits and community members based on their interests in a speed dating setting. Nonprofits will have a few minutes to share their mission and amazing work they do, and community members will have a few minutes to share who they are and what/where they are willing to help.

The time required to serve on a non-profit board is wide-ranging, from monthly meetings to only once a quarter. No experience is necessary to sign up for this speed dating event. Many boards provide training and even we, here at EDCF, have free training, available to learn more about nonprofit operations. Participating in this speed dating event does not mean you are required to join a board, just come, meet, and mingle over shared passions in our community.

This event will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 7-9 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club of Lake Tahoe (1100 Lyons Ave).

El Dorado Community Foundation is dedicated to strengthening our community both now and for future generations. Since 1991, they have helped generous community members make the most of their charitable giving. To learn more about the Foundation, its mission, its donors and its community leadership, please visit their website at http://www.eldoradocf.org .