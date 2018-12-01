Nonprofits awarded grant funding from ACC celebrity golf tournament

STATELINE, Nev. — Nonprofits from throughout the Tahoe Basin recently received a grand total of $78,974 raised during the 2018 American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament.

The donations were awarded during the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority's Nov. 8 board meeting.

"The continued support from our partners American Century Investments and NBC Sports means so much to this community," Carol Chaplin, president and CEO of the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority, said in a press release. "These contributions benefit so many in the South Shore a long time after the tournament ends."

Grants encompassed four categories awarding increments of $10,000, $5,000, $2,000 and $1,000 based on:

Organizational Sustainability — significant impact on long term growth and stability

Organizational Impact — increasing constituents served

Community Need — distribution of services or support

Scholarships — for individual participation.

Grants ranging from $1,000 – $10,000 were distributed to Barton Foundation, Boys and Girls Club of Lake Tahoe, Bread & Broth 4 Kids, CASA El Dorado, Christmas Cheer All Year, Douglas County Sheriff's Search and Rescue, Heavenly Patrol Fund, Juvenile Service Council of El Dorado County, Kahle Community Center, Kelly Ridge, Live Violence Free, Sierra House PTA, Son's of the American Legion, South Lake Tahoe Cancer League, South Lake Tahoe Family Resource Center, South Lake Tahoe Moose Lodge 1632, South Tahoe High School, Tahoe Arts Project, Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless, Tahoe Douglas Senior Center, Inc, Tahoe Home Connection, Tahoe Senior Plaza, Tahoe Youth & Family Services, the Sugar Pine Foundation, Whittell Boosters Club and Zephyr Cove Ski Club.

"American Century Investments makes it a priority to give back to a community that provides so much during the celebrity golf tournament," Kelly Ness, American Century Investments vice president, financial adviser consultant, said in the press release. "Local support and involvement are what makes this event so special."

To be considered, local organizations were required to meet 501(c)3 certified nonprofit guidelines, provide an outline of their mission and describe how the donation would be used and indicate its impact in the community.

Since 2009, donations exceeding $1.1 million have been distributed to more than 80 local non-profits to assist 10,500+ individuals. In all, 32 Lake Tahoe area nonprofits received donations from ACC this past year.

The 30th annual American Century Championship is slated for July 9-14. Visit: http://www.AmericanCenturyChampionship.com or http://www.TahoeSouth.com for information.