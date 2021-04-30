Nonprofits engaged in health, wellness can apply for $10K Barton grant

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif – Guided by the results of the Community Health Needs Assessment, Barton Health partners with local nonprofits to support programs and initiatives that are aimed at addressing unmet health needs.

Mental health, substance use and access to care rank highest among a long list of concerns in the Lake Tahoe region. The Barton Foundation awards grants to nonprofits that provide support for members of the community who face these issues.

Once again this year, $100,000 will be awarded through the Barton Foundation Community Health Grant. The application window opens May 3 and applications will be accepted through May 28.

Local organizations including nonprofits, schools and social service groups are encouraged to apply. In 2020, the Community Health Grant program supported 13 local nonprofits, including:

● Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Sierra: For youth mentorship and support programs

● Bread & Broth: To address food insecurities faced by children and adults

● Boys and Girls Club: For health and safety upgrades in group environments

● Child Advocates of El Dorado: Helping recruit and train advocates for at-risk youth

● El Dorado County Office of Education: For learning programs supporting children in need

● Tahoe Senior Plaza: Increasing access to health resources for low-income seniors

● Live Violence Free: To provide bilingual mental health services for victims of abuse

● Mountain High Recovery Center: For telehealth services treating substance use disorders

● SOS Outreach: Offering youth mentorship programs for emotional skill development

● South Tahoe Drug Free Coalition: For drug abuse awareness and prevention education

● Suicide Prevention Network: Supporting suicide awareness and prevention programs

● Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless: Increasing safety resources for at-risk populations

● Tahoe Magic: To provide food, shelter, and relief for local families impacted by the coronavirus

“Throughout the pandemic, isolation and lack of social interaction, especially among the adolescent and senior populations, have contributed to depression as well as other mental health issues,” said Chris Kiser, executive director of the Barton Foundation. “Providing support to our community is critical. Improving the health of our community has always been the mission of the Barton Foundation – with the support of our donors, we are grateful to be able to fund programs that address these needs head-on.”

To address the evolving health needs during the pandemic, the Community Health Grant funding was doubled in 2020 to $100,000.

All grant applications are reviewed by the Community Health Advisory Committee, a group of health leaders, clinicians, and private and nonprofit stakeholders. They act as an advisory committee to Barton Health’s Board of Directors regarding pertinent community health issues facing the community, including the prioritization of the local Community Health Needs Assessment.

Funding priority will be given to those organizations addressing our region’s top three needs, as determined in our Community Health Needs Assessment: Access to health care, substance use and mental health. Qualifying organizations may receive funding up to $10,000 each.

Local non-profit organizations that share Barton Health’s and Barton Foundation’s commitment to improving community health and well-being are encouraged to apply online beginning May 3 at bartonhealth.org/foundation . Applications are accepted through May 28, 2021.

