Nonprofits raise funds to fight aquatic invasive species at Lake Tahoe

The fight against invasive species at Lake Tahoe is getting a financial shot in the arm thanks to a successful fundraising campaign orchestrated by a local nonprofit.

The Tahoe Fund and the Tahoe Water Suppliers Association (TWSA) recently announced the successful completion of fundraising efforts to purchase more than 150 bottom barriers and other supplies for the control of aquatic invasive species in the lake.

Tahoe Fund led the fundraising effort, with TWSA matching every dollar, according to Tahoe Fund.

All told, the campaign yielded a grant of $52,000 to the Tahoe Resource Conservation District (Tahoe RCD) for the necessary supplies.

Aquatic invasive plants have been a problem in Tahoe, contributing to the decrease in the lake's famous clarity.

Using bottom barriers and diver-assisted suction removal, Tahoe RCD was able to significantly reduce the invasive plant population in Emerald Bay.

Recommended Stories For You

Bottom barriers also were placed in one of the Tahoe Key's lagoons on South Shore over this past summer — marking the start of a multi-year strategic plan to eradicate the invasive plants that have taken over the man-made waterways in the keys.

Also over the summer, Tahoe RCD launched a pilot program that tested the use of ultraviolet light in killing invasive plants. As previously reported by the Tribune, early results from that program were promising.

The recent fundraising effort by Tahoe Fund was made possible by its donors, including major grant funding from the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation's Queen of Hearts and Tahoe Blue Vodka.