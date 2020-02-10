North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District burning brush piles this week in Second Creek area

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District is burning brush piles Monday and Tuesday in the Second Creek drainage area which will result in smoke in the neighboring communities.

Smoke is likely to linger through Wednesday and people that are sensitive are advised to stay inside and close the windows and doors as much as possible.

“We thank the community for your patience and understanding with the short-term smoke impacts, realizing that improving forest health and fire safety are the long-term benefits,” said the district in a Facebook post.

For more information, or to be added to the Fire District Smoke Sensitive Notification List, call the district at 775-831-0351 ex. 8106 or email trancourt@nltfpd.net.