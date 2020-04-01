North Lake Tahoe artists chosen to paint East Shore Trail tunnel mural

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — A North Shore couple has been chosen out of nearly three dozen submissions to paint a mural in a tunnel of a popular new trail at Lake Tahoe.

Tyler Rivenbark and Frida Ticehurst-Rivenbark, a husband and wife art and design duo based in North Lake Tahoe, were selected by a panel of judges to paint a mural in a tunnel on the East Shore Trail that connects Incline Village to Sand Harbor State Park.

The judges were composed of representatives from the Tahoe Fund, Tahoe Public Art, Nevada State Parks, Nevada Department of Transportation, Raley’s and Kelly Brothers Painting. They sifted through 34 artist proposals, stated a Tahoe Fund press release.

Raley’s is providing a $5,000 stipend to the artists and Kelly Brothers Painting will donate all of the paint required for the mural.

Submissions came from as far as the UK and Canada with the majority coming from local and regional artists, said the release.

“Our partners and sponsors held two panel meetings in February to determine the top three artists,” said Marina Lowe, program administrator for Tahoe Public Art, in the release. “Factors we considered included the artists’ concepts for community involvement, overall design, budget and maintenance.”

Artists were encouraged to focus the theme of their submissions on community and the surrounding environment. Requirements of the project asked artists to depict local life, involve local youth in the creation of the mural, and ensure its completion could be accomplished with minimal closure of the tunnel and trail.

Most of Tyler Rivenbark’s work involves mixed media. Frida’s art practice focuses on sustainable and regenerative systems for creative expression.

“Our intent with this art piece is to convey the natural beauty of this region,” said the artistic couple in the release. “We want to remind people of the gift we all share by living or visiting this region, amplifying the sense of belonging, and encouraging participation in keeping this place beautiful and full of enjoyment.”

Painting of the mural begins later this spring following NDOT approval of the permitting process. Local youth involvement is also expected, pending the status of government regulations related to COVID-19.

When painting is underway, the Tahoe East Shore Trail will be closed for two to three days by NDOT and Nevada State Parks. Trail closure details will be announced in advance through local media and postings at the trailheads and @nevadadot and State Parks social media.

The Tahoe East Shore Trail became an instant attraction for both residents and visitors when it opened in June 2019, and was christened by Gov. Steve Sisolak.